USS America Conducts Flight Ops

EAST CHINA SEA (Jan. 15, 2022) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuel) 3rd Class Kamilo Ahhing, from Leone, American Samoa, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), fuels an F-35B Lightning II fighter aircraft assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit on the ship’s flight deck. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Theodore C. Lee)

