USS America Conducts Flight Ops

EAST CHINA SEA (Jan. 17, 2022) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 2nd Class Ben Rahenkamp, from Port Maria, Jamaica, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), directs an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25 to launch from the ship’s flight deck. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Theodore C. Lee)

