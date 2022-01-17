Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NC Guard 113th Sustainment Brigade Soldiers Deploy for Winter Storm Izzy

    NC Guard 113th Sustainment Brigade Soldiers Deploy for Winter Storm Izzy

    GREENSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.17.2022

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Robert Jordan 

    North Carolina National Guard

    North Carolina National Guard Soldiers Spc. Mary Pearson, left, assigned to the 113th Sustainment Brigade, 1451st Transportation Company and Spc. William Lilley assigned to 113th SB, 1452nd Combat HET Transportation Company repair a HUMVEE after Winter Storm Izzy duty, Jan. 17, 2022. The Soldiers are assigned to All Hazard Response Teams and other force packages to support local authorities’ response to a significant incoming winter storm in the region.

    Date Taken: 01.17.2022
    Date Posted: 01.17.2022 17:55
    Location: GREENSBORO, NC, US 
    TAGS

    North Carolina National Guard
    NCNG
    State Active Duty
    113th Sustainment Brigade
    Winter Storm Izzy
    All Hazard Response Team

