NC Guard 113th Sustainment Brigade Soldiers Deploy for Winter Storm Izzy

North Carolina National Guard Soldiers Spc. Mary Pearson, left, assigned to the 113th Sustainment Brigade, 1451st Transportation Company and Spc. William Lilley assigned to 113th SB, 1452nd Combat HET Transportation Company repair a HUMVEE after Winter Storm Izzy duty, Jan. 17, 2022. The Soldiers are assigned to All Hazard Response Teams and other force packages to support local authorities’ response to a significant incoming winter storm in the region.

