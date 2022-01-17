Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Honoring MLK [Image 6 of 6]

    Honoring MLK

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.17.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Williams 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen and Space Force Guardians assigned to Goodfellow Air Force Base pick up trash on Goodfellow AFB, January 17, 2022. Students volunteered their time to clean up the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Williams)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.17.2022
    Date Posted: 01.17.2022 15:57
    Photo ID: 7013589
    VIRIN: 220117-F-MU509-1125
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 13.07 MB
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Honoring MLK [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Sarah Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Honoring MLK
    Honoring MLK
    Honoring MLK
    Honoring MLK
    Honoring MLK
    Honoring MLK

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Honoring MLK

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    San Angelo
    Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
    MLK Day
    17th Training Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT