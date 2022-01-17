U.S. Air Force Airmen and Space Force Guardians assigned to Goodfellow Air Force Base pick up trash on Goodfellow AFB, January 17, 2022. Students volunteered their time to clean up the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Williams)
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.17.2022 15:57
|Photo ID:
|7013589
|VIRIN:
|220117-F-MU509-1125
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|13.07 MB
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Honoring MLK [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Sarah Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT