Honoring MLK

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Erwin Mason, 316th Training Squadron commander, speaks at the Parade Field, on Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, January 17, 2022. Goodfellow leaders gathered to remember the achievements made by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Williams)
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.17.2022 15:57
|Photo ID:
|7013588
|VIRIN:
|220117-F-MU509-1029
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|7.6 MB
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
