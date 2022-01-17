Goodfellow Air Force Base members pick up trash at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park in San Angelo, Texas, January 17, 2022. Over 20 members from the community gathered to pick up trash and clean up the park. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ashley Thrash)
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.17.2022 15:57
|Photo ID:
|7013587
|VIRIN:
|220117-F-LY364-1212
|Resolution:
|5825x3876
|Size:
|9.52 MB
|Location:
|SAN ANGELO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Honoring MLK [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Ashley Thrash, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
