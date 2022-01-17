U.S. Air Force Staff. Sgt. Kimberlyn Thomas, 315th Training Squadron instructor, picks up trash at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park in San Angelo, Texas, January 17, 2022. Thomas was one of the multiple members who helped put together the event to serve the community in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ashley Thrash)
This work, Honoring MLK [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Ashley Thrash, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
