Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Honoring MLK [Image 2 of 6]

    Honoring MLK

    SAN ANGELO, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.17.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Ashley Thrash 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    Shirley Spears, National Association for the Advancement of Colored People Unit 6219 President, speaks at the Martin Luther King Memorial Park in San Angelo, Texas, January 17, 2022. Spears spoke about the importance of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s work and how his achievements impact us today. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ashley Thrash)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.17.2022
    Date Posted: 01.17.2022 15:57
    Photo ID: 7013585
    VIRIN: 220117-F-LY364-1052
    Resolution: 5027x3346
    Size: 5.49 MB
    Location: SAN ANGELO, TX, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Honoring MLK [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Ashley Thrash, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Honoring MLK
    Honoring MLK
    Honoring MLK
    Honoring MLK
    Honoring MLK
    Honoring MLK

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Honoring MLK

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    San Angelo
    Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
    MLK Day
    17th Training Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT