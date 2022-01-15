Abraham Lincoln Sailors conduct maintenance

PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 16, 2022) Aviation Structural Mechanic 3rd Class Franklin Osana, from San Diego, assigned to the “Raptors” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 71, conducts maintenance on an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter in the hangar bay aboard USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Jett Morgan)

