220115-N-PA358-1015 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Jan. 15, 2022) Sailors participate in a Martin Luther King Jr. Day themed march and 5k on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Jan. 15, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security, and defend U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman T'ara Tripp)

Date Taken: 01.15.2022