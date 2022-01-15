220115-N-PA358-1011 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Jan. 15, 2022) Command Master Chief Keith Wilkerson, the command master chief of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), center, and Capt. Shane Marchesi, Truman's executive officer, participate in a Martin Luther King Jr. Day themed march and 5k on the ship's flight deck, Jan. 15, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security, and defend U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman T'ara Tripp)

