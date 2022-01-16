Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Essex Underway Operations [Image 4 of 4]

    USS Essex Underway Operations

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    01.16.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brett McMinoway 

    USS Essex-LHD 2

    SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 16, 2022) Operations Specialist 3rd Class Adrien Michaud, a native of New York City, operates a SPA-25 radar in the bridge of Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), Jan. 16, 2022. Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group (VINCSG) and Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ESX ARG) are conducting joint expeditionary strike force operations in the South China Sea as part of continuing and routine interoperability training operations in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brett McMinoway)

    This work, USS Essex Underway Operations [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Brett McMinoway, identified by DVIDS

