USS America Sailors Conduct Flight Operations

EAST CHINA SEA (Jan. 16, 2022) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) conduct flight operations on the ship’s flight deck. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Cole Pursley)

