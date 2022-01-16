EAST CHINA SEA (Jan. 16, 2022) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Elena Gurule, from Rio Rancho, N.M., assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), signals an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to the Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25 to land on the ship’s flight deck. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan D. Berlier)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.16.2022 Date Posted: 01.17.2022 00:56 Photo ID: 7013298 VIRIN: 220116-N-BT681-1072 Resolution: 5194x3463 Size: 925.26 KB Location: EAST CHINA SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations [Image 11 of 11], by PO3 Jonathan Berlier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.