    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations [Image 5 of 11]

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations

    EAST CHINA SEA

    01.16.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jonathan Berlier 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    EAST CHINA SEA (Jan. 16, 2022) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) tow an F-35B Lightning II fighter aircraft from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit on the ship’s flight deck. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan D. Berlier)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.16.2022
    Date Posted: 01.17.2022 00:55
    Photo ID: 7013294
    VIRIN: 220116-N-BT681-1055
    Resolution: 4975x3317
    Size: 719.57 KB
    Location: EAST CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations [Image 11 of 11], by PO3 Jonathan Berlier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Operations
    F-35
    Flight
    Helicopter
    USS America
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific

