    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Sailors Conduct Maintenance in South China Sea [Image 2 of 2]

    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Sailors Conduct Maintenance in South China Sea

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    01.16.2022

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Derek Kelley 

    USS Carl Vinson

    220116-N-AV223-1052 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 16, 2022) Sailors lower a jet engine in the hangar bay of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), Jan. 16, 2022. Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Derek Kelley)

    Date Taken: 01.16.2022
    Date Posted: 01.16.2022 22:24
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Sailors Conduct Maintenance in South China Sea [Image 2 of 2], by SA Derek Kelley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    south china sea
    hangar bay
    f/a-18
    cvn 70
    uss carl vinson
    Avition Machinist's Mate

