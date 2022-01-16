220116-N-AV223-1052 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 16, 2022) Sailors lower a jet engine in the hangar bay of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), Jan. 16, 2022. Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Derek Kelley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.16.2022 Date Posted: 01.16.2022 22:24 Photo ID: 7013249 VIRIN: 220116-N-AV223-1052 Resolution: 3903x2650 Size: 887.11 KB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Web Views: 6 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Sailors Conduct Maintenance in South China Sea [Image 2 of 2], by SA Derek Kelley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.