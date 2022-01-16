USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Sailors Conduct Maintenance in South China Sea

220116-N-AV223-1025 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 16, 2022) Aviation Machinist’s Mate 2nd Class Roque Fernando, a native of El Paso, Texas, conducts maintenance on a jet engine in the hangar bay of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), Jan. 16, 2022. Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Derek Kelley)

