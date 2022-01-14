Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Spruance conducts vertical replenishment [Image 6 of 6]

    USS Spruance conducts vertical replenishment

    UNITED STATES

    01.14.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Taylor Crenshaw 

    USS Spruance (DDG 111)

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 13, 2022) Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Scott Wright, from Sylvania, Ala., stands watch as an MH-60R Seahawk helicopter, assigned to the “Raptors” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 71, lifts supplies from the flight deck of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111) during a vertical replenishment. Spruance is part of the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, led by Carrier Strike Group 3, deployed from San Diego, Jan. 3, in support of global maritime security operations. An integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific and provides the realistic, relevant training necessary to flawlessly execute our Navy’s role across the full spectrum of military operations—from combat operations to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief. U.S. 3rd Fleet works together with our allies and partners to advance freedom of navigation, the rule of law, and other principles that underpin security for the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Taylor Crenshaw)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.14.2022
    Date Posted: 01.16.2022 08:10
    Photo ID: 7012948
    VIRIN: 220113-N-UJ411-2206
    Resolution: 2027x1622
    Size: 265.83 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Spruance conducts vertical replenishment [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Taylor Crenshaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Spruance conducts vertical replenishment
    USS Spruance conducts vertical replenishment
    USS Spruance conducts vertical replenishment
    USS Spruance conducts vertical replenishment
    USS Spruance conducts vertical replenishment
    USS Spruance conducts vertical replenishment

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    vertical replenishment
    Flight Ops
    USS Spruance
    DDG 111

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT