USS Spruance conducts vertical replenishment

PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 13, 2022) Sailors perform a vertical replenishment with an MH-60R helicopter, assigned to the “Raptors” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 71, aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111). Spruance is part of the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, led by Carrier Strike Group 3, deployed from San Diego, Jan. 3, in support of global maritime security operations. An integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific and provides the realistic, relevant training necessary to flawlessly execute our Navy’s role across the full spectrum of military operations—from combat operations to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief. U.S. 3rd Fleet works together with our allies and partners to advance freedom of navigation, the rule of law, and other principles that underpin security for the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Taylor Crenshaw)

