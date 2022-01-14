USS America Sailors Conduct Flight Ops

EAST CHINA SEA (Jan. 14, 2022) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (handling) 3rd class Edward Stewart, from Suffolk, Va., assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), signals an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25 to land on the ship’s flight deck. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Matthew Bakerian)

