    USS America Sailors Conduct Flight Ops [Image 3 of 3]

    USS America Sailors Conduct Flight Ops

    EAST CHINA SEA

    01.14.2022

    Photo by Seaman Matthew Bakerian 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    EAST CHINA SEA (Jan. 14, 2022) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (handling) 3rd class Edward Stewart, from Suffolk, Va., assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), signals an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25 to land on the ship’s flight deck. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Matthew Bakerian)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.14.2022
    Date Posted: 01.16.2022 04:32
    Photo ID: 7012899
    VIRIN: 220114-N-FI026-1038
    Resolution: 4131x2754
    Size: 843.09 KB
    Location: EAST CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America Sailors Conduct Flight Ops [Image 3 of 3], by SN Matthew Bakerian, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Flight Ops
    MH-60
    HSC 25
    USS America (LHA 6)
    Avaition Boatswain's Mate

