USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Flight Operations in South China Sea

220115-N-YN807-1001 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 15, 2022) Sailors conduct pre-flight checks on an F/A-18F Super Hornet, assigned to the “Bounty Hunters” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 2, on the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), Jan. 15, 2022. Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Megan Alexander)
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2022 02:07
|Photo ID:
|7012870
|VIRIN:
|220115-N-YN807-1058
|Resolution:
|4379x3128
|Size:
|922.87 KB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|2
