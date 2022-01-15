USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Flight Operations in South China Sea

220115-N-YN807-1001 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 15, 2022) Sailors conduct pre-flight checks on an F/A-18F Super Hornet, assigned to the “Bounty Hunters” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 2, on the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), Jan. 15, 2022. Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Megan Alexander)

