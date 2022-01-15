Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Flight Operations in South China Sea [Image 2 of 5]

    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Flight Operations in South China Sea

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    01.15.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Megan Alexander 

    USS Carl Vinson

    220115-N-YN807-1001 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 15, 2022) An F/A-18F Super Hornet, assigned to the “Bounty Hunters” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 2 and an EA-18G Growler, assigned to the “Gauntlets” of the Electric Attack Squadron (VAQ) 136, prepare to launch off the flight deck Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), Jan. 15, 2022. Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Megan Alexander)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2022
    Date Posted: 01.16.2022 02:20
    Photo ID: 7012869
    VIRIN: 220115-N-YN807-1179
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 776.49 KB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Flight Operations in South China Sea [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Megan Alexander, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    flight operations
    CVN 70
    USS Carl Vinson

