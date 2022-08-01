220108-N-ED646-0539- ADRIATIC SEA (Jan. 8, 2022) Sailors aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gravely (DDG 107) prepare to send pallets to fast combat support ship USNS Supply (T-AOE 6) during a replenishment-at-sea, Jan. 8, 2022. Gravely is deployed with the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security, and defend U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Moises Sandoval)

