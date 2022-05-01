220105-N-ED646-0138- MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Jan. 5, 2022) Boatswain's Mate Seaman Orion Spragg chocks and chains an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to the "Dragon Slayers" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 11 to the flight deck aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gravely (DDG 107), Jan. 5, 2022. Gravely is deployed with the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security, and defend U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Moises Sandoval)

