    Gravely is deployed with the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security. [Image 1 of 16]

    Gravely is deployed with the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security.

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    01.05.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    USS GRAVELY

    220105-N-ED646-0085- MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Jan. 5, 2022) Boatswain's Mates 3rd Class Deonte Wells Jr., from Cleveland, Ohio, left, holds Seaman Jose Rivera, from Sacramento, California, as he signals to an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to the "Dragon Slayers" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 11 during flight operations on the flight deck aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gravely (DDG 107), Jan. 5, 2022. Gravely is deployed with the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security, and defend U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Moises Sandoval)

    Date Taken: 01.05.2022
    Date Posted: 01.15.2022 17:35
    Photo ID: 7012827
    VIRIN: 220105-N-ED646-0085
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.09 MB
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    This work, Gravely is deployed with the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security. [Image 16 of 16], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #Navy
    #NeverRelax
    #TeamGravely

