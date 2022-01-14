U.S. Coast Guard Commandant visits Task Force Liberty

An Afghan guest speaks with distinguished visitors from the Department of Homeland Security at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, Jan. 7, 2022. The event was organized to allow guests to meet Task Force Liberty members who have lived in the state they will resettle in. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 11,000 Afghan evacuees at Liberty Village, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Matthew B. Fredericks)

