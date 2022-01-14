Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard Commandant visits Task Force Liberty [Image 3 of 5]

    U.S. Coast Guard Commandant visits Task Force Liberty

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Matthew Fredericks 

    Operation Allies Welcome - Operation Allies Refuge   

    An Afghan guest speaks with distinguished visitors from the Department of Homeland Security at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, Jan. 7, 2022. The event was organized to allow guests to meet Task Force Liberty members who have lived in the state they will resettle in. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 11,000 Afghan evacuees at Liberty Village, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Matthew B. Fredericks)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.14.2022
    Date Posted: 01.15.2022 11:09
    Photo ID: 7012786
    VIRIN: 220114-F-XF291-0114
    Resolution: 5434x3615
    Size: 3.89 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Coast Guard Commandant visits Task Force Liberty [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Matthew Fredericks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    DOD
    Afghans
    USNORTHCOM
    DOS
    Afghan personnel and Afghan evacuees
    OPERATION ALLIES WELCOME

