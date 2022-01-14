220114-N-DH793-1005 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Jan. 14, 2022) Aviation Electrician’s Mate 2nd Luis Rivas, from Keyes, California, assigned to the “Sunliners” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 81, installs a tail light on an F/A-18E Super Hornet in the hangar bay of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Jan. 14, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security, and defend U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Bela Chambers)

