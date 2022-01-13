220113-N-PA358-1011 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Jan. 13, 2022) Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) 1st Class Jennifer Warnhoff, from Lancaster, California, directs the pilot of an F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to the “Blue Blasters” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 34, on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Jan. 13, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security, and defend U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman T'ara Tripp)

Date Taken: 01.13.2022 Date Posted: 01.15.2022