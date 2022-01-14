EPA Tests JBPHH Housing Water Samples at Naval Weapons Station Seal Beach

SEAL BEACH, Calif. (Jan. 14, 2022) Tom Fowler, a chemist working for the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Office of Emergency Management, sorts water samples, gathered at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH), Hawaii housing communities, in a Portable High-Throughput Integrated Laboratory Identification System (PHILIS) mobile laboratory at Naval Weapons Station Seal Beach. The Interagency Drinking Water System Team is a joint initiative where the U.S. Navy is working closely with the Hawaii Department of Health, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Army to restore safe drinking water to JBPHH housing communities through sampling and flushing. For detailed information, go to: www.navy.mil/jointbasewater. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jason Waite)

