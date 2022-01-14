Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EPA Tests JBPHH Housing Water Samples at Naval Weapons Station Seal Beach [Image 1 of 3]

    SEAL BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Christopher Liaghat 

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    SEAL BEACH, Calif. (Jan. 14, 2022) Kayla Kenyon, a chemist working for the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Office of Emergency Management, analyzes data collected from water samples, gathered at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH), Hawaii housing communities, in a Portable High-Throughput Integrated Laboratory Identification System (PHILIS) mobile laboratory at Naval Weapons Station Seal Beach. The Interagency Drinking Water System Team is a joint initiative where the U.S. Navy is working closely with the Hawaii Department of Health, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Army to restore safe drinking water to JBPHH housing communities through sampling and flushing. For detailed information, go to: www.navy.mil/jointbasewater. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jason Waite)

    VIRIN: 220114-N-SS350-1015
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, EPA Tests JBPHH Housing Water Samples at Naval Weapons Station Seal Beach [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Christopher Liaghat, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

