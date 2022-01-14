Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NEWPORT NEWS, AL, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2022

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Manvir Gill 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)     

    Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Riley McDowell, from Missoula, Montana, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) media department, presents a brief on Ford’s history to a class of incoming Ford Sailors at Ford’s Wolverine Academy, Jan. 14, 2022. Ford is in port at Newport News Shipyard exciting her Planned Incremental Availability (PIA), a six-month period of modernization, maintenance and repairs. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Manvir Gill)

    Date Taken: 01.14.2022
    VIRIN: 220114-N-IO903-1006
    Location: NEWPORT NEWS, AL, US
    TAGS

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    CVN 78
    Sailors
    US Navy
    IO903

