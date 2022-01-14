Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Riley McDowell, from Missoula, Montana, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) media department, presents a brief on Ford’s history to a class of incoming Ford Sailors at Ford’s Wolverine Academy, Jan. 14, 2022. Ford is in port at Newport News Shipyard exciting her Planned Incremental Availability (PIA), a six-month period of modernization, maintenance and repairs. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Manvir Gill)
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2022 13:35
|Photo ID:
|7012383
|VIRIN:
|220114-N-IO903-1006
|Resolution:
|3717x2655
|Size:
|711.81 KB
|Location:
|NEWPORT NEWS, AL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
