Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adonica Munoz, left, from Tucson, Arizona, and Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Riley McDowell, from Missoula, Montana, both assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) media department, present a brief on Ford’s history during an indoctrination class, Jan. 14, 2022. Ford is in port at Newport News Shipyard exciting her Planned Incremental Availability (PIA), a six-month period of modernization, maintenance and repairs. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Manvir Gill)

