Cyber 2LT is Nebraska National Guard's first

Hunter Parker takes oath of office as he commissions as a second lieutenant in the Nebraska Army National Guard, with Col. Thad Fineran, Nebraska Army National Guard chief of staff, administering the oath during the University of Nebraska - Lincoln commencement at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, December 18, 2021. Parker is the first Nebraska National Guard officer to commission directly into the Cyber Branch as a 2nd Lieutenant, and joins the Nebraska Army National Guard's 179th Cyber Protection Team. Photo by Craig Chandler / University of Nebraska Lincoln communications.
