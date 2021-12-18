Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cyber 2LT is Nebraska National Guard's first

    LINCOLN, NE, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Joint Force Headquarters - Nebraska National Guard

    Hunter Parker takes oath of office as he commissions as a second lieutenant in the Nebraska Army National Guard, with Col. Thad Fineran, Nebraska Army National Guard chief of staff, administering the oath during the University of Nebraska - Lincoln commencement at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, December 18, 2021. Parker is the first Nebraska National Guard officer to commission directly into the Cyber Branch as a 2nd Lieutenant, and joins the Nebraska Army National Guard's 179th Cyber Protection Team. Photo by Craig Chandler / University of Nebraska Lincoln communications.

    Nebraska
    Cyber
    Commissioning
    oath
    National Guard
    Army Cyber

