    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Flight Operations in South China Sea [Image 1 of 5]

    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Flight Operations in South China Sea

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    01.14.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Carl Vinson

    220114-N-EE352-2143 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 14, 2022) An F-35C Lightning II, assigned to the “Argonauts” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 147, launches off the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), Jan. 14, 2022. Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Leon Vonguyen)

    TAGS

    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70)
    VFA 147
    Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group
    F-35C Lightning II

