USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Flight Operations in South China Sea

220114-N-EE352-2143 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 14, 2022) An F-35C Lightning II, assigned to the “Argonauts” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 147, launches off the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), Jan. 14, 2022. Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Leon Vonguyen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.14.2022 Date Posted: 01.14.2022 Photo ID: 7012121 Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA