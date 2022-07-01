Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America Sailors Conduct Aloft Maintanance [Image 2 of 2]

    USS America Sailors Conduct Aloft Maintanance

    SAEBO, JAPAN

    01.07.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Theodore Lee 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    SASEBO, Japan (Jan. 7, 2022) Electronics Technician 3rd Class Christopher Simko, from Sebning, Fla., assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), inspects the ship’s aft radar motor. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Theodore C. Lee)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.07.2022
    Date Posted: 01.14.2022 01:32
    Photo ID: 7012037
    VIRIN: 220107-N-FA868-1055
    Resolution: 5455x3637
    Size: 993.58 KB
    Location: SAEBO, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America Sailors Conduct Aloft Maintanance [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Theodore Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    INSURV
    Aloft
    USS America (LHA 6)
    Readieness

