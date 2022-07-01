USS America Sailors Conduct Aloft Maintanance

SASEBO, Japan (Jan. 7, 2022) Electronics Technician 3rd Class Christopher Simko, from Sebning, Fla., assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), inspects the ship’s aft radar motor. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Theodore C. Lee)

