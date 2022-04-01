Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America Sailors Conduct a Counter Measure Washdown [Image 1 of 2]

    USS America Sailors Conduct a Counter Measure Washdown

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    01.04.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Theodore Lee 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    SASEBO HARBOR (Jan. 4, 2022) Fireman Gabriel Linn, from Paso Robles, Calif., assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), checks the ship’s counter measure wash-down system on the ship’s flight deck. America, flagship of Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Theodore C. Lee)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.04.2022
    Date Posted: 01.14.2022 01:32
    Photo ID: 7012036
    VIRIN: 220104-N-FA868-1017
    Resolution: 3831x2554
    Size: 1.11 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America Sailors Conduct a Counter Measure Washdown [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Theodore Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Damage Control
    INSURV
    Counter Measure Washdown
    USS America (LHA 6)

