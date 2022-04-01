SASEBO HARBOR (Jan. 4, 2022) Fireman Gabriel Linn, from Paso Robles, Calif., assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), checks the ship’s counter measure wash-down system on the ship’s flight deck. America, flagship of Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Theodore C. Lee)

This work, USS America Sailors Conduct a Counter Measure Washdown, by PO3 Theodore Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.