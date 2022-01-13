Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1-102nd Infantry Battalion Returns to Connecticut [Image 5 of 14]

    1-102nd Infantry Battalion Returns to Connecticut

    CT, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2022

    Photo by Maj. David Pytlik 

    Connecticut National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Families of the 1-102nd Infantry Regiment (Mountain) await the return of their Connecticut Army National Guardsmen at the Army Aviation Support Facility in Windsor Locks, CT on January 13, 2022, following a nearly yearlong deployment in Africa. Over 1,000 National Guardsmen from Connecticut, Vermont, Maine, Massachusetts and Colorado were deployed as Task Force Iron Gray in support of the Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2022
    Date Posted: 01.13.2022 23:46
    Photo ID: 7012015
    VIRIN: 220113-Z-JL441-0004
    Resolution: 5597x3724
    Size: 9.72 MB
    Location: CT, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-102nd Infantry Battalion Returns to Connecticut [Image 14 of 14], by MAJ David Pytlik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    1-102nd Infantry Battalion Returns to Connecticut
    1-102nd Infantry Battalion Returns to Connecticut
    1-102nd Infantry Battalion Returns to Connecticut
    1-102nd Infantry Battalion Returns to Connecticut
    1-102nd Infantry Battalion Returns to Connecticut
    1-102nd Infantry Battalion Returns to Connecticut
    1-102nd Infantry Battalion Returns to Connecticut
    1-102nd Infantry Battalion Returns to Connecticut
    1-102nd Infantry Battalion Returns to Connecticut
    1-102nd Infantry Battalion Returns to Connecticut
    1-102nd Infantry Battalion Returns to Connecticut
    1-102nd Infantry Battalion Returns to Connecticut
    1-102nd Infantry Battalion Returns to Connecticut
    1-102nd Infantry Battalion Returns to Connecticut

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Africa
    Family
    Connecticut National Guard
    1-102D Infantry

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT