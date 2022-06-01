Sailors aboard the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) secure the anchor chain during an anchor drop test in the ships fo’c’sle. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Thomas B. Contant)
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2022 20:59
|Photo ID:
|7011917
|VIRIN:
|220106-N-BX791-1125
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|825.03 KB
|Location:
|SASEBO, PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Sailors aboard the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) conduct an anchor drop test in the ships fo’c’sle. [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Thomas Contant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
