    RUTEX 22.1: Wet n' Wild Waterpark [Image 13 of 13]

    RUTEX 22.1: Wet n' Wild Waterpark

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Chandler Stacy 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    U.S. Marines with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit provide security during a training raid at Wet n’ Wild Water Park, part of Realistic Urban Training Exercise 22.1 in Kapolei, Hawaii, Jan. 10-12, 2022. The purpose of RUTEX is to incorporate the specialized individual and small unit skills of the MEU and conduct high-intensity, advanced, and complex Marine Air Ground Task Force operations in order to prepare MEUs and other designated forces to support the geographic combatant commanders. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Chandler Stacy)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2022
    Date Posted: 01.13.2022 19:26
    Photo ID: 7011844
    VIRIN: 220111-M-IO954-1332
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 7.15 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RUTEX 22.1: Wet n' Wild Waterpark [Image 13 of 13], by LCpl Chandler Stacy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Recon
    Raid
    Hawaii
    Training

