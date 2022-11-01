RUTEX 22.1: Wet n' Wild Waterpark

U.S. Marines with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit head to an extraction point at the conclusion of a training raid at Wet n’ Wild Water Park, part of Realistic Urban Training Exercise 22.1 in Kapolei, Hawaii, Jan. 10-12, 2022. The purpose of RUTEX is to incorporate the specialized individual and small unit skills of the MEU and conduct high-intensity, advanced, and complex Marine Air Ground Task Force operations in order to prepare MEUs and other designated forces to support the geographic combatant commanders. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Chandler Stacy)

