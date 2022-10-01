Hawaii National Guard Task Force Medical provides COVID-19 test site support

Hawaii Air National Guard Airman Airman 1st Class Jamaika V. Ganal with Task Force Medical (TF MED), Hawaii National Guard Joint Task Force provided registration assistance to patients at the Neal S. Blaisdell Center, Honolulu, Hawaii, January 10, 2022. In response to increasing COVID-19 cases in the State, Hawaii National Guard support was requested for COVID-19 testing site support at multiple County led testing locations. Their assistance helped create a safe and secure environment for members of the community to receive a free COVID-19 test. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 1st Lt. Anyah Peatross)

Date Taken: 01.10.2022 Date Posted: 01.13.2022