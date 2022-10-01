Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hawaii National Guard Task Force Medical provides COVID-19 test site support [Image 5 of 15]

    Hawaii National Guard Task Force Medical provides COVID-19 test site support

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2022

    Photo by 1st Lt. Anyah Peatross 

    State of Hawaii, Department of Defense, Public Affairs Office

    Hawaii Army National Guard Soldier Spc. Ahmad S. Xallen with Task Force Medical (TF MED), Hawaii National Guard Joint Task Force provided registration assistance to patients at the Waikīkī Shell, Honolulu, Hawaii, January 10, 2022. In response to increasing COVID-19 cases in the State, Hawaii National Guard support was requested for COVID-19 testing site support at multiple County led testing locations. Their presence also assisted civil authorities in creating a safe and secure environment for members of the community to receive a free COVID-19 PCR test. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 1st Lt. Anyah Peatross)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2022
    Date Posted: 01.13.2022 18:16
    Photo ID: 7011758
    VIRIN: 220110-Z-QL956-0006
    Resolution: 9504x6336
    Size: 31.08 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hawaii National Guard Task Force Medical provides COVID-19 test site support [Image 15 of 15], by 1LT Anyah Peatross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air
    Hawaii
    Army
    National Guard
    COVID-19
    TF Medical

