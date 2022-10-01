Hawaii Army National Guard Soldier Spc. Ahmad S. Xallen with Task Force Medical (TF MED), Hawaii National Guard Joint Task Force provided registration assistance to patients at the Waikīkī Shell, Honolulu, Hawaii, January 10, 2022. In response to increasing COVID-19 cases in the State, Hawaii National Guard support was requested for COVID-19 testing site support at multiple County led testing locations. Their presence also assisted civil authorities in creating a safe and secure environment for members of the community to receive a free COVID-19 PCR test. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 1st Lt. Anyah Peatross)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.10.2022 Date Posted: 01.13.2022 18:16 Photo ID: 7011758 VIRIN: 220110-Z-QL956-0006 Resolution: 9504x6336 Size: 31.08 MB Location: HONOLULU, HI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Hawaii National Guard Task Force Medical provides COVID-19 test site support [Image 15 of 15], by 1LT Anyah Peatross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.