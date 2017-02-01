Iron Fist 2022: Japan Ground Self-Defense Force soldiers conduct AAV water ops

Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) soldiers with 2nd Amphibious Rapid Deployment Regiment discuss a safety brief for assault amphibious vehicle waterborne operations during exercise Iron Fist 2022 at the Del Mar Boat Basin, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 12, 2022. For almost two decades the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Navy, and JGSDF have conducted exercise Iron Fist, training together in amphibious operations and affirming the U.S. commitment to our allies. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Sydney Smith)

