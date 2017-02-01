Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Iron Fist 2022: Japan Ground Self-Defense Force soldiers conduct AAV water ops [Image 3 of 6]

    Iron Fist 2022: Japan Ground Self-Defense Force soldiers conduct AAV water ops

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.02.2017

    Photo by Cpl. Sydney Smith 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) soldiers with 2nd Amphibious Rapid Deployment Regiment discuss a safety brief for assault amphibious vehicle waterborne operations during exercise Iron Fist 2022 at the Del Mar Boat Basin, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 12, 2022. For almost two decades the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Navy, and JGSDF have conducted exercise Iron Fist, training together in amphibious operations and affirming the U.S. commitment to our allies. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Sydney Smith)

    USMC
    15th MEU
    Interoperability
    JGSDF
    Partnership
    Iron Fist

