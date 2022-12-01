Iron Fist 2022: Japan Ground Self-Defense Force soldiers conduct AAV water ops

U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Turner Brown, platoon commander with 1st Platoon, Charlie Company, 3rd Assault Amphibian Battalion, 1st Marine Division, gives Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) soldiers with 2nd Amphibious Rapid Deployment Regiment, a safety brief during exercise Iron Fist 2022 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 12, 2022. For almost two decades the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Navy, and JGSDF have conducted exercise Iron Fist, training together in amphibious operations and affirming the U.S. commitment to our allies. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Sydney Smith)

