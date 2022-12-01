Iron Fist 2022: Japan Ground Self-Defense Force soldiers conduct AAV water ops

Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) soldiers with 2nd Amphibious Rapid Deployment Regiment prepare for waterborne operations during exercise Iron Fist 2022 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 12, 2022. For almost two decades the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Navy, and Japan Ground JGSDF have conducted exercise Iron Fist, training together in amphibious operations and affirming the U.S. commitment to our allies. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Sydney Smith)

