Exercise KBT - Belize

U.S. Army Sgt. Brendon Rudd, fuel NCO for Headquarters Support Company, Army Forces Battalion, Joint Task Force-Bravo, gives a thumbs up after refueling at a forward refueling point during Exercise Keel-Billed Toucan (KBT), Jan. 12, 2022, in Manatee Training Area, Belize. KBT, an exercise designed for humanitarian aid and disaster relief, tested the task force’s ability to mobilize personnel, assets and supplies to assist governments in Central America with aid and recovery after a disaster. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Adam R. Shanks)

