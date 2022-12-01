Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise KBT - Belize [Image 2 of 3]

    Exercise KBT - Belize

    BELIZE

    01.12.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Adam Shanks 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    U.S. Army Sgt. Brendon Rudd, fuel NCO for Headquarters Support Company, Army Forces Battalion, Joint Task Force-Bravo, gives a thumbs up after refueling at a forward refueling point during Exercise Keel-Billed Toucan (KBT), Jan. 12, 2022, in Manatee Training Area, Belize. KBT, an exercise designed for humanitarian aid and disaster relief, tested the task force’s ability to mobilize personnel, assets and supplies to assist governments in Central America with aid and recovery after a disaster. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Adam R. Shanks)

