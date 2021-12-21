Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Human Resources Command stands up Office of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, Workforce Development

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    12.21.2021

    Photo by Shatara Riis 

    U.S. Army Human Resources Command

    From left to right, Charles Lay, SHARP Program manager; Michael Shadel, EEO specialist; Carmen Lewis, ODEI and Workforce Development chief; and Gregory Caplinger, Management analyst, discuss goals for the Office of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Workforce Development.

    This work, Army Human Resources Command stands up Office of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, Workforce Development, by Shatara Riis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Army Human Resources Command

