Continuing the legacy: U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Christopher Drummond

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Chris A. Drummond, 801st Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron, HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter flight line expediter, is honored as a Warrior of the Week for the 801st EMXS during a coining ceremony Jan. 11, 2022 in Southwest Asia. Col. Christopher Auger, 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing vice commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Sean Milligan, 332nd AEW command chief, presented the coin and congratulated Drummond for his accomplishments. “I strive each and every day to leave a lasting legacy that the brave Airmen of the 332d set back in 1942, through dedication to the mission, treating others with the utmost respect and leading my teammates to the best of my ability,” said Drummond. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Christopher Parr)

