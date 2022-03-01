Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fairbanks North Star Borough Mayor thanks Alaska Guardsmen [Image 2 of 6]

    Fairbanks North Star Borough Mayor thanks Alaska Guardsmen

    FAIRBANKS, AK, UNITED STATES

    01.03.2022

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey  

    168th Wing Public Affairs

    Fairbanks North Star Borough Mayor Bryce Ward met and thanked the Alaska Air and Army National Guard members on duty in response to winter storms in support of the Alaska State Emergency Operations Center. The Airmen and Soldiers volunteered and responded to help their community during the extreme ice and snowstorms Interior Alaska recently experienced. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fairbanks North Star Borough Mayor thanks Alaska Guardsmen [Image 6 of 6], by SMSgt Julie Avey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    Alaska National Guard
    Winter storms
    168th Wing

