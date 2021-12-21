Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITED STATES

    12.21.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Tomas Ramirez 

    156th Wing

    U.S. Army National Guard Members with the Joint Task Force - Puerto Rico take a temperature reading of an outgoing traveler at José Aponte de la Torre Airport, Ceiba, Puerto Rico, December 21, 2021. JTF - PR Guardsmen screened all travelers between Vieques\Culebra and Puerto Rico as part of the ongoing efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Tomas Ramirez)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JTF-PR Operation Strong Front [Image 2 of 2], by MSgt Tomas Ramirez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Puerto Rico National Guard
    National Guard Bureau
    Army National Guard
    JTF-PR
    Joint Task Force-PR

