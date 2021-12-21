JTF-PR Operation Strong Front

U.S. Army National Guard Members with the Joint Task Force - Puerto Rico take a temperature reading of an outgoing traveler at José Aponte de la Torre Airport, Ceiba, Puerto Rico, December 21, 2021. JTF - PR Guardsmen screened all travelers between Vieques\Culebra and Puerto Rico as part of the ongoing efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Tomas Ramirez)

